Previous Uttarakhand govts looted with both hands: PM Modi

Targeting previous state governments in Uttarakhand ahead of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said they “looted Uttarakhand with both hands” and tried to save their governments even at the cost of the state.

He was addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation of projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Haldwani.

This included the inauguration of projects worth Rs 3,420 crore and foundation-laying of projects worth Rs 14,127 crore.

The inaugurated projects include three stretches of the Char Dham all-weather road which have been widened, the Nagina-Kashipur National Highway, the Suring Gad hydel project and sewage work under the Namami Gange programme at Nainital.

“We all know how many rivers start from Uttarakhand, but since independence people here have witnessed two more streams. One is keeping the mountains away from development, and the other is working day and night for the development of the mountains. People of the first stream always want to keep you away from development. They kept running from the hard work required to bring roads, electricity and water to the mountains. Several generations here left Uttarakhand in the absence of good roads and facilities. Today I feel satisfied that people of Uttarakhand and the country are exposing those involved in this destruction,” he said.

Accusing previous governments of “looting Uttarakhand with both hands” since the state’s formation 20 years ago, PM Modi said that hindering developmental projects was their trademark.

“Uttarakhand has completed 20 years of its formation. In these years, you have also seen such people running the government who used to say ‘you may loot Uttarakhand, but save my government’,” he said.

On the Lakhwar project, he said it was first thought of in 1976, and that it was his government which finally laid its foundation. “Look at my record of the last 7 years and all my time goes to searching for such old things and making them right,” he said.

The PM said these inaugurated development projects will ensure better connectivity and health for the people of Haldwani.