Previous govt had no vision for development of the state: Rajasthan CM Raje

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday charged the previous government with lack of vision for development that “stalled” the state’s growth.

She alleged the Congress only did politics and “never” focused on development.

“We keep development and politics separate but what Congress did? Congress only did politics in the name of the development during their rule,” Raje said at a public meeting in Baytoo in Barmer district, as part of her ‘Rajasthan Gaurav yatra’.

The chief minister said despite the previous regime leaving a huge financial burden, her government managed to push development amidst challenges.

“Any work can be done with a strong will power and this is how the (BJP) government has carried out development not only in Baytoo or Barmer but in the entire Rajasthan,” she said.

The Chief Minister also called upon the people of the state to set aside their differences and get united.

On the Barmer oil refinery project, she said it will push development in the region and generate employment for the local youths.

On Congress seeking to know why she was taking out the ‘Gaurav Yatra’, the chief minister said “the works which could not be done by the Congress government in 50 years were done by the BJP government” and she felt “proud” going to the public with the report card of her government.

“..They (the previous government) just gave slogan of removing poverty but instead of removing poverty of the poor, they removed their own poverty,” she said.

Raje also highlighted her government’s schemes and programmes on the occasion.

