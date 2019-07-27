Prevention of lynching: SC notice to Centre, 10 states on implementing guidelines

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and 10 states on a plea seeking directions for them to implement the court’s guidelines on preventing mob lynching incidents.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta issued the notice on the plea by a trust, Anti Corruption Council of India.

The petition, filed through its authorised representative, said it was moving the court “to stop the increasing of mob lynchings basically targeting the minority community of the country”.

It referred to some instances of alleged lynchings and said “cow related violence/attacks is on rise within the country in the recent past. The cow vigilante group, claiming to be protective of cattle, has taken the lives of lot of innocent Muslims and Dalits merely upon the suspicion of cow slaughtering and cattle trading…”

It added, “In the last few years, these mob lynchings are on the rise within the country, in respect of cow protection, and thereby causing grave violation of fundamental rights of the minority communities, as conferred upon by Article 14, 15, 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution of India. The angry mob of this country are trying to become the final adjudicator by punishing the accused…”

The trust said it had not approached any authority for redressal “but had chosen to appear before this Hon’ble Court as the matter pertains to serious threat to life and liberty of the people of India, especially the minority community”. It urged the court to direct the states “to furnish detailed information of status report in respect of mob lynching incidents”.

It also wanted the court to ask Parliament to enact a law “to control increasing incidents of mob lynching and making it cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offences in a time-bound manner”.

The SC had in a July 17 judgment asked Parliament to consider enacting a new law to effectively deal with incidents of mob lynching, saying “horrendous acts of mobocracy” cannot be allowed to become a new norm.