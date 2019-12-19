Preventing peaceful protest an insult to India’s soul: Rahul Gandhi

“It is the democratic right of every citizen to protest peacefully against the government…,” the Congress leader said. (File) “It is the democratic right of every citizen to protest peacefully against the government…,” the Congress leader said. (File)

Hitting out at the government for trying to “prevent peaceful protests” against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said doing that is an “insult to India’s soul”. “This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India’s voice & prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India’s soul,” tweeted Gandhi who is currently out of India.

Earlier in the day, Rahul’s sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra warned that “the more the government tries to suppress the voice of people, the louder it will become”. She said the government has shut metro stations and internet services in Delhi and have imposed CrPC Section 144, which prohibits an assembly of four or more people. Citizenship Act protests LIVE Updates

“It is the democratic right of every citizen to protest peacefully against the government. Imposing Section 144 and internet shutdowns are draconian measures to muzzle citizens by a government that is terrified of hearing what Indians have to say. BJP should be ashamed,” the Congress leader tweeted.

This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice & prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India's soul.

Senior opposition leaders, a large number of students and activists were detained on Thursday by police on their way to two mega demonstrations against the new citizenship law as prohibitory orders and restrictions on internet and mobile phone services in parts of Delhi-NCR region inconvenienced thousands of people.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed gates of several more metro stations in view of protests.

The protests resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours, while the Delhi-Gurgaon route choked with traffic as vehicles lined up for as long as 10 kms on the expressway connecting the two cities.

