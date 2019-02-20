Pressured by mob, Roorkee varsity expels 7 Kashmiris

Seven Kashmiri students were Tuesday rusticated from the Roorkee-based Quantum University for allegedly posting anti-national content on Instagram.

Advertising

A mob, including members of Hindu outfits and students of the university, on Tuesday “pressured” the university authorities to expel the seven students, six of whom lived in the hostel, over Instagram posts allegedly eulogising Pakistan, college authorities said.

The college first issued a suspension order for the seven students on Tuesday, and later issued a rustication order for “involvement in destructive activities”, which they said was issued under pressure from the mob.

Read | Protests against Kashmiri students: Mob wanted it so dean was suspended, says head of Dehradun college

R K Khare, the university’s registrar, said, “Many students from our university along with some members from outside the university created ruckus and demanded that the Kashmiri students be removed… We needed to maintain decorum in the university, so we took action against the seven students…”

BJP leader Anil Goyal, who is one of the owners of the university, said, “On the suggestion of the police, and for the safety of the Kashmiri students, we had to take the decision.”

Read | Mob outside, Kashmiri students in Dehradun lock themselves in

Advertising

Denying that they posted such content, one of the students who was rusticated said on the condition of anonymity, “We don’t know why we were rusticated. A mob entered the university today (on Tuesday) and vandalised the campus. The mob, along with several students, forced the college authorities to rusticate us.”