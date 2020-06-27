Press Council asks UP for report on Unnao journalist’s killing

The Press Council of India has asked the Uttar Pradesh government and state police to submit a report on the killing of Unnao-based journalist Shubham Mani Tripathi.
Tripathi, 25, worked for Kanpur-based newspaper Kampu Mail. He was shot dead on June 19 in Unnao.
The body said in a statement on Friday that it “highly condemns the incident of killing of a young journalist”. It said “taking suo motu cognizance in the matter”, it has directed the Uttar Pradesh government through its Chief Secretary and Director General of Police “to submit a report on the facts of the case at the earliest”.
