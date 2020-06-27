scorecardresearch
Friday, June 26, 2020
Press Council asks UP for report on Unnao journalist’s killing

Press Council said in a statement on Friday that it “highly condemns the incident of killing of a young journalist”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 27, 2020 2:34:07 am
unnao journalist, unnao journalist killed, Shubham Mani Tripathi, up journalist killed  Tripathi, 25, worked for Kanpur-based newspaper Kampu Mail. He was shot dead on June 19 in Unnao. (Representational Image)

The Press Council of India has asked the Uttar Pradesh government and state police to submit a report on the killing of Unnao-based journalist Shubham Mani Tripathi.

Tripathi, 25, worked for Kanpur-based newspaper Kampu Mail. He was shot dead on June 19 in Unnao.

The body said in a statement on Friday that it “highly condemns the incident of killing of a young journalist”. It said “taking suo motu cognizance in the matter”, it has directed the Uttar Pradesh government through its Chief Secretary and Director General of Police “to submit a report on the facts of the case at the earliest”.

