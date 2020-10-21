Press Council advises against publishing poll predictions

It said in an advisory issued on Tuesday that “while considering communication received from Election Commission of India”, it advised the print media to “refrain from publishing article which in any way whatsoever predict the results of the elections during the prohibited period”

The Press Council of India has advised newspapers and magazines to not publish election predictions in any format. With elections in Bihar just a week away, the Press Council has said that publishing predictions is not allowed during the prohibited period.

It said in an advisory issued on Tuesday that “while considering communication received from Election Commission of India”, it advised the print media to “refrain from publishing article which in any way whatsoever predict the results of the elections during the prohibited period” as defined in Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act “to ensure free, fair and transparent election”.

“The Council is of the view that prediction of results of elections in any form or manner by way of predictions etc. by Astrologers, Tarot Readers, Political Analysts or by any persons during the prohibited period is violation of the spirit of Section 126A which aims to prevent constituencies still going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such predictions about the prospects of the various political parties.”

Mentioning the time period, the Council said that the media should not publish predictions in any format from morning of October 28, when the polling starts, till 6.30 pm on November 7, the last day of polling.

