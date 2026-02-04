Nearly a year after it was imposed, President’s Rule revoked in Manipur, paving way for new BJP-led government

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, in which more than 200 people have lost their lives.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 03:59 PM IST
With less than nine days remaining for the completion of one year of President’s Rule in Manipur, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday announced its revocation, paving the way for the BJP to form the government.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 2024, and has been in place there ever since.

In a gazette notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the revocation of President’s Rule in Manipur, effective immediately. The proclamation issued by President Murmu was published for General information.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026,” the order said.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, in which more than 200 people have lost their lives. The state was previously under the rule of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

In November 2024, the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew support from the Biren Singh government. Singh resigned on February 9, after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda. Following Singh’s resignation, President’s Rule was imposed in the state.

A source in the security establishment said senior police officers and all security personnel from the paramilitary forces have been deployed on the ground.

“They have been asked to generate importation information from the ground. We are expecting protests in the valley, and proper arrangements have been made to handle any sort of situation. Extra deployment has been made outside the senior political leaders and is currently also monitoring the movement of all the leaders who could incite violence,” the source added.

Live Blog
