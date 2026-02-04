Nearly a year after it was imposed, President’s Rule revoked in Manipur, paving way for new BJP-led government

With less than nine days remaining for the completion of one year of President’s Rule in Manipur, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday announced its revocation, paving the way for the BJP to form the government.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 2024, and has been in place there ever since.

In a gazette notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the revocation of President’s Rule in Manipur, effective immediately. The proclamation issued by President Murmu was published for General information.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026,” the order said.