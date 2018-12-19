President’s rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir

President’s rule has been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, the first time since 1996, after Ram Nath Kovind signed a proclamation ordering imposition of central rule in the state from midnight, PTI reported. The Governor’s rule ended on December 19.

President @rashtrapatibhvn notifies President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, state legislature placed under Parliament. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/LfIJD2HlMJ — rahul tripathi (@rahultripathi) December 19, 2018

The union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision on Monday after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Advertising

After the proclamation, the powers of the Legislature of the state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament.

The state was placed under Governor’s rule in June after the BJP pulled out of an alliance with the PDP. The Governor, Satya Pal Malik, last month, dissolved the Legislative Assembly, citing the “impossibility of forming a stable government by the coming together of political parties with opposing political ideologies” after regional parties, including the PDP and Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference, staked claim to form the government in the state.

The Supreme Court on December 11 had dismissed a petition challenging the J&K Governor’s decision to dissolve the state Assembly.

In Jammu and Kashmir, after six months of governor’s rule, President’s rule is imposed on a report from the governor. If the Assembly is in suspended animation at the time of President’s rule, all the powers of the Assembly are transferred to Parliament.