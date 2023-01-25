scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
President’s police medal for ADGP Anupam Singh Gahlaut, 13 others from Gujarat

The police officials will be awarded the President's police medal on Republic Day for distinguished service.

ADGP Anupam Singh Gahlaut (ANI Photo)
Additional Director General of Police CID (Intelligence) Anupam Singh Gahlaut (IPS), and Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanubhai Kishorebhai Patel in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are among the 14 police officers in Gujarat who will be awarded the President’s police medal on Republic Day for distinguished service.

Twelve other policemen who will receive the President’s medal are: Gautam Parmar (IPS), Bhavnagar Range IGP; Parixita Rathod (IPS), Gandhinagar DIG, CID (Crime); Bhavesh Pravinbhai Rojiya, Surat city ACP (Crime), Jitendra Dilipsinh Vaghela, SRP unit Dahod Commandant; P D Vaghela, SRP Unit Commandant, Nadiad; Kiritsinh Harisinh Rajput, Assistant Sub-Inspector; Bhagwanbhai Masabhai Sanja and Ajaykumar Jabarmal Swami, head constable (all posted at the Ahmedabad city police commissionerate); Zulfikarali Munsafkhan Chauhan, SRP ASI, Madana, Hiteshkumar Jivabhai Patel, Anand district ASI; Balkrushna Anantrai Trivedi, Rajkot Rural head constable; and Yuvrajsinh Pratapsinh Rathod, Assistant Intelligence Officer, Surat.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 18:12 IST
