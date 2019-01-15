President’s bodyguards: HC seeks response of Defence Ministry, Army on caste-based recruitment

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday asked Secretary, Ministry of Defence, and the Chief of the Army Staff to submit within three weeks their responses to a petition seeking abolition of the recruitment rules that allow candidates belonging to only three castes — Jat Sikhs, Jats and Rajputs — to participate in the selection process for the President of India’s bodyguards.

The court directive came after Centre on Monday confirmed the genuineness of the advertisement on the recruitment process.

Appearing before the single judge bench of Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa, the Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain, confirmed that the recruitment notice issued on August 12, 2017 was genuine and sought time for submission of reply in the case. Subsequently, the bench issued notice for reply by April 29.

The caste-based recruitment has been challenged by an 18-year-old Gurgaon youth Manish Dayma. He has also sought quashing of the recruitment process which was held in September 2017.

The High Court last month had said it is not inclined to issue notice to the respondents, saying the authenticity of the advertisement notice needs to be first verified.