Your Daily Wrap: Presidential polls on July 18, MEA on Prophet remark row; and more

The biennial elections to Rajya Sabha are being held to fill 57 seats in the Upper House across 15 states. As of now, 41 candidates belonging to various parties in 11 states — Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab – have won unopposed. The elections in four states – Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra – will be conducted on June 10. In Maharashtra, however, NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh will not be able to vote in the elections to six seats in the state. This is because a special court has rejected the applications filed by the two leaders seeking permission to visit Vidhan Sabha. A day before the elections, here’s a look at the poll mathematics.

The schedule for presidential elections has also been announced. The polls will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, will be done on July 21, the Election Commission announced.

As uproar over remarks on the Prophet continues, India today said it has made it clear that the remarks do not reflect the views of the government. “We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has said that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand are named in one of the two FIRs registered by its special cell against various people for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments. Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Jindal, who was expelled from the party, and former party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended, are among the people named in the FIRs.

A recent study conducted in the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York and published in the New England Journal of Medicine has given hope that rectal cancer can be completely cured. But a larger study is needed to help shrink the estimate of possible failure, argues K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India.

Political Pulse

“Our time has come”. That’s the buzz at Kamalam, the Punjab BJP HQs in Chandigarh. Punjab has for long been eluding BJP, which remained a junior ally of the SAD(B) for 23 years, before the alliance broke up in 2020. But the continuing influx of leaders — four former Congress ministers joined the BJP last Saturday – has given wings to the party. Manraj Grewal Sharma reports.

Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejected outright any attempt by the Centre to bring in a law on population control, ally BJP believes the state must at least look at incentivising family planning. What is BJP’s argument and what incentives will it offer to the couples in the country’s third-most populous state ? BJP’s Bihar unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal tells Santosh Singh.

Express Explained

The Union Environment Ministry on June 7 said that India is set to bring cheetahs from South Africa to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno-Palpur National Park by August this year. A senior official from the ministry said that a plan is underway to introduce 8-10 cheetahs every year. How cheetahs went extinct in India, and what is the plan to reintroduce them into the wild? We explain.

It has been 50 years since Nick Ut, an American-Vietnamese photographer, clicked one of the most defining images of the Vietnam war. The photo, taken on June 8, 1972, captured a young child running to escape the impact of the Napalm bombing of a Vietnam village by the US forces. The image went on to win the Pulitzer Prize. The girl in the picture, Kim Phuc Phan Thi, is today an activist for peace and wants her legacy to be about survival.

In other news: Radio signal detected coming from galaxy nearly 3 billion light-years away; Mahua Moitra on why absence of Muslim MPs & MLAs in BJP is disturbing; and Naseeruddin Shah on the three Khans’ silence on political matters.

Preparing for Civil Services and other competitive examinations. Read The Indian Express’ UPSC Key and UPSC Essentials to stay informed.