Friday, June 10, 2022
Presidential polls: Congress reaches out to AAP, others

June 11, 2022 2:01:51 am
Keen on the Opposition coming together to field a candidate in the coming presidential election against the ruling NDA’s nominee, the Congress has begun reaching out to various opposition parties. Apart from being in talks with its allies, the Congress has also reached out to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sources said Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress’s point person for holding talks with parties in the Opposition, has spoken to AAP’s Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh. Sources said the AAP, too, is in favour of fielding a candidate against the ruling NDA’s nominee.

Congress sources said parties have not begun discussing names as they were still trying to ascertain which parties would be in favour of fielding a joint candidate.

Leaders of other parties have also started discussions. NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday spoke to Left leaders including CPI general secretary D Raja.

