Presidential polls: BSP chief Mayawati announces support for NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati Saturday announced her support for Droupadi Murmu, the NDA candidate for the 2022 presidential elections.

“The BSP has decided to extend support to Droupadi Murmu in the coming presidential elections, keeping in mind that the Adivasi samaj is an important part of the party’s movement,” Mayawati said. “This decision was taken not to support the BJP or NDA, nor to go against the Opposition UPA, but keeping in mind our party and its movement for making a capable and dedicated Adivasi woman the president of the country.”

Murmu, who is likely to be the first tribal leader and the second woman to occupy the post, filed her nomination papers for the July 18 presidential election on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over the set of papers to Returning Officer P C Mody.

Mayawati also criticised the Opposition for keeping her out of consultations while deciding on the presidential candidate, while stressing that her party is free to take its decision on the election.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha has been declared the joint candidate by many Opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the NCP.