Presidential polls: A list of names floating for Presidency

With Presidential elections right around the corner, both the ruling and Opposition parties are busy trying to zero in on a candidate for the polls.

While the BJP leadership has entrusted party president JP Nadda and senior leader Rajnath Singh with the task of reaching out to various parties across the political spectrum to build a consensus choice for the top constitutional post, the Opposition has already organised a meeting to discuss fielding a joint candidate.

In the midst of all this, the names of several top politicos have cropped up for the post.

Sharad Pawar

The NCP supremo’s name was the first one to do the rounds after the elections were declared. Though major Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress and Left parties, are reported to have persuaded Pawar to contest, the NCP chief has declined the offer.

Farooq Abdullah

With Pawar declining to contest, the name of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has surfaced as a possible alternative.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi

The name of the former West Bengal Governor is also under the Opposition’s consideration as a potential President candidate.

Nitish Kumar

Months before the polls were announced, the Janata Dal (United) floated the name of the party supremo and Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, as a probable candidate for the post of the President of India. However, putting speculations to rest, Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that he is not a candidate for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to announce any name for the elections to be held on July 18. According to sources, the ruling party is unlikely to re-nominate incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind.