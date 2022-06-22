Day after Prez nomination, Droupadi Murmu sweeps floor at Odisha temple

A day after being named the BJP-ruled National Democratic Alliance’s Presidential candidate, former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Rairangpur Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj on Wednesday morning.

The Presidential candidate was filmed sweeping the floor at the temple before offering her prayers. Murmu also visited a tribal place of worship called ‘Jahira’ later in the day, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Odisha: NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu sweeps the floor at Shiv temple in Rairangpur before offering prayers here. pic.twitter.com/HMc9FsVFa7 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

The 64-year-old, who is a member of the Santhal community in Odisha, was named as the Presidential nominee of the NDA on Tuesday night, just hours after former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha was declared the joint nominee of major Opposition parties including the Congress, TMC and NCP.

Murmu’s election is almost certain given that the numbers are heavily stacked in favour of the ruling NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Murmu has “devoted her life to serving society” and said he is “confident she will be a great President”.

“Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation,” PM Modi tweeted.