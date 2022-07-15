Presidential elections: SP-ally OP Rajbhar’s party to support Droupadi Murmu

Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, an ally of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, announced its support for the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Further denting Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha’s already-floundering presidential campaign, Rajbhar announced his party’s decision on Friday morning, adding that it was taken after discussions with party leaders and office bearers, PTI reported. The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

Until today, the SBSP had been sending mixed signals about whether its MLAs would be voting for Sinha or Murmu. On Tuesday, an SBSP spokesperson maintained that the party still remained part of the SP-led alliance, PTI reported.

Several top opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, were present when Sinha submitted his nomination papers for the presidential election late last month.

But Sinha campaign has faced multiple setbacks since then. Earlier this week, Shiv Sena chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that his party would support the NDA’s presidential candidate Murmu. Thackeray’s announcement came a day after his meeting with party MPs, where several MPs “requested” him to support Murmu and open the door to a possible reconciliation with the BJP and the breakaway Shinde faction.