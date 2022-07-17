Presidential Polls 2022 Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu, Yashwant Sinha gear up for a face-off

Presidential Election Live updates: With the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind coming to an end on July 24, around 4,800 MPs and MLAs will vote to elect the 15th President of India on Monday. The polling will take place between 10 am and 5 pm in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies. Counting of votes will take place on July 21 while the next President will take oath on July 25.

With the support of BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be polled in her favour. If elected, she will become the first woman from the tribal community to hold the country’s top constitutional post.

Before naming Sinha, a former Union minister during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the opposition camp had approached former Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah to take part in the presidential battle. In the 2017 election, Ram Nath Kovind became the President after defeating joint opposition candidate Meira Kumar. Kovind polled 7,02,000 votes compared with Kumar’s 3,67,000, out of a total of 10,69,358 votes.