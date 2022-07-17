scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Presidential Polls 2022 Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu, Yashwant Sinha gear up for a face-off

India President Elections 2022 News Live Updates: Counting of votes will take place on July 21 while the next President will take oath on July 25. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 17, 2022 8:06:06 pm
Presidential Polls 2022 Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. (Photo: PTI/File)

Presidential Election Live updates: With the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind coming to an end on July 24, around 4,800 MPs and MLAs will vote to elect the 15th President of India on Monday. The polling will take place between 10 am and 5 pm in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies. Counting of votes will take place on July 21 while the next President will take oath on July 25.

Explained |How the President of India is elected

With the support of BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be polled in her favour. If elected, she will become the first woman from the tribal community to hold the country’s top constitutional post.

Before naming Sinha, a former Union minister during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the opposition camp had approached former Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah to take part in the presidential battle.  In the 2017 election, Ram Nath Kovind became the President after defeating joint opposition candidate Meira Kumar. Kovind polled 7,02,000 votes compared with Kumar’s 3,67,000, out of a total of 10,69,358 votes.

Live Blog

Presidential Election Live updates: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be cast in her favour; Follow latest updates

19:27 (IST)17 Jul 2022
Listen to your conscience and vote for me: Yashwant Sinha

A day before going to polls, Opposition candidate for Presidential post Yashwant Sinha appealed to all the MPs and MLAs to listen to their "conscience" and vote for him.

19:25 (IST)17 Jul 2022
Welcome to Presidential Polls Live blog!

Hello! Welcome to The Indian Express Live blog. Please follow this space for all updates on the presidential elections to be held tomorrow.

The next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be announced on July 21. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament, and elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of all States including National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

However, the nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or Legislative Assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the Electoral College and therefore, are not entitled to participate in the election process. Similarly, members of the Legislative Councils are also not electors for the Presidential election.

