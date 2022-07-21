Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Counting of votes set to begin at 11 am

Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: India will soon know who will succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country’s 15th President, with the counting of votes for the recently-held Presidential election set to begin at 11 am on Thursday. Ballot boxes from all states have arrived at the Parliament House and poll officials are ready to begin counting in room number 63, the strong room of Parliament where the boxes are guarded behind round-the-clock security, PTI reported.
Going by the support extended by various parties, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha in this election. If elected, Murmu will become the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.
Voting for the Presidential polls concluded on Monday with over 99 per cent of 4,796 eligible electors, including 771 MPs and 4,025 MLAs, taking part in the process.
Parliamentarians and legislators across the country voted Monday to elect the next President and by the time voting concluded, there were enough indications that NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu was set for an emphatic win against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.
The Election Commission said: “As per reports being received, out of a total of 771 Members of Parliament entitled to vote (05 vacant) and similarly out of total 4025 Members of the Legislative Assemblies entitled to vote (06 vacant and 02 disqualified), over 99% cast their votes today. However, 100% voting by MLAs was reported from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.”
