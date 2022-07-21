scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Counting of votes set to begin at 11 am

Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates, July 21: Ballot boxes from all states have arrived at the Parliament House and poll officials are ready to begin counting in room number 63.

July 21, 2022
Presidential Polls 2022 Results Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. (Photo: PTI/File)

Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: India will soon know who will succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country’s 15th President, with the counting of votes for the recently-held Presidential election set to begin at 11 am on Thursday. Ballot boxes from all states have arrived at the Parliament House and poll officials are ready to begin counting in room number 63, the strong room of Parliament where the boxes are guarded behind round-the-clock security, PTI reported.

Going by the support extended by various parties, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha in this election. If elected, Murmu will become the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.

Voting for the Presidential polls concluded on Monday with over 99 per cent of 4,796 eligible electors, including 771 MPs and 4,025 MLAs, taking part in the process.

Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Counting of votes set to begin at 11 am. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Presidential polls recap: Over 99% of 4,796 electors cast votes; 100% turnout in 10 states, 1 UT

Parliamentarians and legislators across the country voted Monday to elect the next President and by the time voting concluded, there were enough indications that NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu was set for an emphatic win against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The Election Commission said: “As per reports being received, out of a total of 771 Members of Parliament entitled to vote (05 vacant) and similarly out of total 4025 Members of the Legislative Assemblies entitled to vote (06 vacant and 02 disqualified), over 99% cast their votes today. However, 100% voting by MLAs was reported from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.”


PM Modi cast his vote during the presidential election. (Express Photo)
Narendra Modi; Amit Shah; Manmohan Singh; Mamata Banerjee cast votes. (PTI and Express Photos)

Explained: How the President of India is elected

On July 18, elected MLAs and MPs across the country will vote to elect India’s 15th President. Under Article 62(1) of the Constitution, “an election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of President shall be completed before the expiration of the term”. President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure ends on July 25.

A look at the process for electing the President, parties’ relative strengths currently, and how previous elections have played out.

What is the election process? The President is elected by an electoral college consisting of MPs of both Houses of Parliament and MLAs of the states and Delhi and Puducherry. Nominated members of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and the Assemblies, and members of state Legislative Councils, are not part of the electoral college.

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Parliamentarians and legislators across the country voted Monday to elect the next President and by the time voting concluded, there were enough indications that NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu was set for an emphatic win against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Votes will be counted on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

