Presidential Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Counting of votes set to begin at 11 am

Narendra Modi; Amit Shah; Manmohan Singh; Mamata Banerjee cast votes. (PTI and Express Photos)

On July 18, elected MLAs and MPs across the country will vote to elect India’s 15th President. Under Article 62(1) of the Constitution, “an election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of President shall be completed before the expiration of the term”. President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure ends on July 25.

A look at the process for electing the President, parties’ relative strengths currently, and how previous elections have played out.

What is the election process? The President is elected by an electoral college consisting of MPs of both Houses of Parliament and MLAs of the states and Delhi and Puducherry. Nominated members of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and the Assemblies, and members of state Legislative Councils, are not part of the electoral college.

Parliamentarians and legislators across the country voted Monday to elect the next President and by the time voting concluded, there were enough indications that NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu was set for an emphatic win against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.