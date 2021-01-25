Galwan martyr Colonel B Santosh Babu to get Maha Vir Chakra, here is the list of other awardees

Colonel B Santosh Babu, who was killed fighting Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, will be awarded the Maha Vir Chakra on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day on January 26.

Col Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, was among 20 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 in the Galwan Valley, an incident that marked one of the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

Soldiers, who have performed outstanding deeds of bravery and selfless sacrifice are awarded the bravery medals, such as Param Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Ashok Chakra on Republic Day.

Here’s the full list of the other Chakra awardees.

# Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu (16 BIHAR): Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumously)

# Sub Sanjiv Kumar (4 PARA (SF): Kirti Chakra (Posthumously)

# Nb Sub Nuduram Soren (16 BIHAR) : Vir Chakra (Posthumously)

# Hav K Palani (81 Field): Vir Chakra (Posthumously)

# Hav Tejinder Singh (3 Medium): Vir Chakra

# Nk Deepak Singh (16 Bihar): Vir Chakra (Posthumously)

# Sep Gurtej Singh (3 Punjab): Vir Chakra (Posthumously)

# Maj Anuj Sood (21 RR): Shaurya Chakra (Posthumously)

# Rfn Pranab Jyoti Das (6 Assam Rifles): Shaurya Chakra

# PTR Sonam Tshering Tamang (4 Para (SF)): Shaurya Chakra