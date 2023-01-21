Presidential address in existing Parliament, new building under construction: Speaker

PUTTING AN end to speculation that the Budget session could start in the new Parliament building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said the new building was still under construction and that President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both Houses would be in the existing Parliament.

In a tweet late Friday night, Birla, who is on an official visit to Tanzania, said: “The New Parliament Building is still under construction. During Budget Session, the Hon’ble President will address Members of two Houses in the existing Parliament House Building.”

The project started in January 2021 and was expected to be ready by November 2022, in time for the Winter Session of Parliament. After the deadline was missed, officials of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the new Parliament would be ready for the Budget Session that starts on January 31. However, this week construction has continued at the site.