COVID-19 crisis: President, Vice-President to take pay cut; allowances of MPs reduced by 30% for 1 year

The President, Vice-President and Governors of all states have voluntarily decided to take pay cut as a social responsibility amid the coronavirus crisis, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday while adding that the money would go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

Javadekar also said the Union Cabinet had approved an ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954. The move will see reduction in the allowances and pension of MPs by 30 per cent from April 1, 2020 for a year. Follow LIVE Updates

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the temporary suspension of MPLAD Funds during 2020-21 and 2021-22 in view of the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. “The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for 2 years – Rs 7,900 crores – will go to Consolidated Fund of India,” Prakash Javadekar said.

Earlier in the day, in a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet via video link amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were present at the PM’s official residence. Other members of the Cabinet were connected via a video link from their offices and residences.

Before chairing the Cabinet meet, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the council of ministers via video conference on Monday morning.

