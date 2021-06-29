scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind says he pays tax amounting to Rs 2.75 lakh per month

By: PTI | Lucknow |
Updated: June 29, 2021 7:36:59 am
President Ram Nath Kovind has said he pays tax amounting Rs 2.75 lakh a month.

According to some television news channels, the president said this in Jhinjhak in Kanpur Dehat district on Friday.

Kovind embarked on a journey to Kanpur on a special Presidential train from the Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on June 25.

The train made two stop-overs at Jhinjhak and Rura of Kanpur Dehat, where the president interacted with his old acquaintances from his school days and the early days of his social service.

Addressing a gathering, Kovind said, “If the president is the highest paid employee of the country, then he also pays taxes. I pay a tax of Rs 2.75 lakh a month. But people only talk about my Rs 5 lakh salary.”

