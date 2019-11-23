Toggle Menu
President’s rule revoked in Maharashtra at 5:47 am

According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Express photo)

The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President’s rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am.

The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President’s rule was revoked.

