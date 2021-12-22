President visits INS Vikrant, lauds indigenous shipbuilding efforts

President Ram Nath Kovind witnessed the country’s maritime prowess and combat capabilities on Wednesday as the Southern Naval Command organised an Operations Demonstration (Op Demo) in the Ernakulam channel.

Kovind, Navy officials said, also inspected INS Vikrant, an Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) that has completed two rounds of trials and is likely to be commissioned mid-2022. “This was the Supreme Commander’s first visit to the ship. He was provided a first-hand brief on the progress of trials towards commissioning of the ship,” officials said.

The President “expressed satisfaction” on the progress of INS Vikrant and appreciated efforts by Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard to develop indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, they added.

President Kovind witnessed the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. The event displayed the combat capability of ships and aircraft of the navy and showcased naval prowess and operations. pic.twitter.com/DAvFZKpWCe — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 22, 2021

INS Vikrant is under construction at Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kochi. According to the Navy, the indigenous share in the ship’s construction is around 76 per cent of overall cost of Rs 19,341 crore.

Kovind will be reviewing the naval fleet in February.

Wednesday’s Op Demo lasted 40 minutes and showcased the combat capability of ships and aircraft, including simulated beaching reconnaissance and assault. The President also witnessed high-speed runs by fast interceptors, shore bombardment, helobatics or helicopter manoeuvres, sonar dunk operations, boarding operations and cargo sling operations by Naval helicopters, officials said.

“The day’s highlights were manning of the yard and arms of the Sail Training Ship ‘Tarangini’, along with a steam past by Naval ships which manoeuvred in a column formation. The event concluded with a performance by the naval band and a fly-past,” they added.