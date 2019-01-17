President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Kumbh Mela today

Two days after 1.36 crore devotees took a dip in the Triveni Sangam on the day of the Shahi Snaan, President Ramnath Kovind, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik are scheduled to attend the Kumbh Mela on Thursday.

Advertising

At 9.30 am Thursday, Kovind will arrive at Bamrauli airport from where he will take a chopper to Arail, and will cover the 9-km distance to the Triveni Sangam by road.

“The President’s cavalcade will comprise 70-plus vehicles. At least 2,500 security officers have been deployed for the President’s security, including eight IPS rank officers,” said SP (establishment), Neeraj Pandey.

On Wednesday evening, the banks of the Triveni Sangam were being readied for the visit. At least four NDRF teams and two companies of the Jal Police, comprising 90 officers each, will be deployed Thursday.

Advertising

“It’s been deliberately kept on a day where there will be less rush. The President will conduct Ganga Punjan at the banks of the Triveni Sangam, so will the Governor and the CM. They will not address the public,” said Vijay Kumar Anand, Mela DM. After the puja, the President will head to Arail to attend a function and then head back to the Capital.