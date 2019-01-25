Republic Day Speech: President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on the eve of R-Day 2019

Republic Day Speech: Upholding the national traditions, President Ramnath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of the 70th Republic Day on Friday. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Advertising

This will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, it said. The AIR will broadcast regional language versions 9.30pm onwards on its respective regional networks, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said in a statement.

The address to the nation takes place just a day before the Republic Day celebrations where the president will take the salute of the military and cultural parade at the Rajpath.

Ahead of the celebrations, chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations, President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosac arrived in India and was accorded the ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Ramaphosac also visited the Rajghat and paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi during the day. The chief guest will accompany the President to the saluting dais on Saturday.

Advertising

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made across Delhi and the with the deployment of additional forces at famous establishments across the city. Apart from the CISAF, Delhi Police beefing up their deployments, the National Security Guard (NSG) has also deployed its strategic counter-terror and counter-hijack task forces.