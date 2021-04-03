After bypass surgery, President Kovind shifted from AIIMS ICU to special room

On Thursday, the President had tweeted that he has been recovering well after the bypass surgery and thanked the doctors and caregivers. (File Photo: Twitter/@President of India)

President Ram Nath Kovind was on Saturday shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a special room at AIIMS in New Delhi after undergoing a bypass surgery on March 30.

In a notification, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President’s health was improving continuously, and doctors were constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest.

President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 3, 2021

The surgery was successful and his condition was stated to be stable.

On Thursday, the President had tweeted that he has been recovering well after the surgery and thanked doctors and caregivers. He also expressed his gratitude to the people and leaders of the country who wished him a speedy recovery.

I’ve been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers. I’m touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me speedy recovery. It’s difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 1, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had conveyed their good wishes and prayers for the President’s speedy recovery.

President Kovind, 75, was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 27. A day before, he had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi following chest discomfort.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited President Kovind at the Army hospital.