scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Latest news

After bypass surgery, President Kovind shifted from AIIMS ICU to special room

President Ram Nath Kovind, 75, was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 27. A day before, he had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi following chest discomfort.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 3, 2021 11:56:31 am
Ram Nath KovindOn Thursday, the President had tweeted that he has been recovering well after the bypass surgery and thanked the doctors and caregivers. (File Photo: Twitter/@President of India)

President Ram Nath Kovind was on Saturday shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a special room at AIIMS in New Delhi after undergoing a bypass surgery on March 30.

In a notification, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President’s health was improving continuously, and doctors were constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest.

The surgery was successful and his condition was stated to be stable.

On Thursday, the President had tweeted that he has been recovering well after the surgery and thanked doctors and caregivers. He also expressed his gratitude to the people and leaders of the country who wished him a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had conveyed their good wishes and prayers for the President’s speedy recovery.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

President Kovind, 75, was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 27. A day before, he had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi following chest discomfort.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited President Kovind at the Army hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x