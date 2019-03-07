President Ram Nath Kovind rejects plea seeking BJP MP’s disqualification

BJP MP Devender Paul Vats was let off the hook last month with President Ram Nath Kovind, acting on the Election Commission’s (EC) opinion, dismissing a complaint filed by Congress MLA Karan Singh Dalal seeking Vats’s ouster from the Rajya Sabha.

Dalal had sought Vats’s disqualification on the ground that he had failed to disclose his appointment as senior professor at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, and that his employment with the college, where the Government of Haryana has “considerable control”, amounts to holding ‘Office of Profit’. The complaint was filed with Kovind’s office on April 10 last year.

The Congress MLA had also alleged that Vats submitted an “antedated receipt of his resignation letter”, dated March 10, 2018, only after Dalal raised the matter of Vats’s employment with the medical college on March 13 last year. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers was March 15.

The EC, in its opinion tendered to Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 22, said Dalal’s complaint is “a case relating to scrutiny of nomination form by the Returning Officer”. “The fact that an acceptance letter was issued by the competent authority in the Maharaja Agrasen Medical College had effectively closed the matter for the Returning Officer as the resignation of a Government servant becomes effective upon its acceptance,” EC’s opinion states.

The EC informed Kovind’s office that since the Returning Officer did not find any defect in the documents submitted with the nomination papers and also those supplied thereafter within due date, the complainant should have filed an election petition under Section 100 of the Representation of the People Act, which he failed to do within the stipulated time. The EC, as result, opined that Vats is not disqualified under Article 103 of the Constitution.