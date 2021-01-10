President Ram Nath Kovind points to Atmanirbhar Bharat goal

President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s call for self-reliance as he emphasised the role of the diaspora in fulfilling the aims of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Delivering the valedictory speech at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, he said it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, “the greatest Pravasi Bhartiya”, returned to the country.

“The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas is also an occasion to recall Gandhiji’s ideals for individual and collective life. Gandhiji’s emphasis on Indianness, non-violence, ethics, simplicity and sustainable development, remain our guiding principles,” said the President.

The President also congratulated the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman awardees.