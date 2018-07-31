Munshi Premchand’s 138th birth anniversary: President Kovind, other leaders pay tribute

Munshi Premchand was born near Varanasi in 1880. (Courtesy: Google) Munshi Premchand was born near Varanasi in 1880. (Courtesy: Google)

On the occasion of the 138th birth anniversary of Munshi Premchand, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the writer and novelist.

In his tweet, Kovind said, “Remembering Munshi Premchand on his birth anniversary. A fine writer and novelist, his poignant stories centred on farmers, the poor and the extraordinary emotions of ordinary people .”

Among others, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, Union Minister of State for Culture Dr Mahesh Sharma also paid tribute to the renowned author. General public too tweeted remembering the playwright.

Tribute to the writer of common man’s tales, Munshi Premchand on his birth anniversary

Born on July 31, 1880, as Dhanpat Rai Shrivastava near Varanasi, Premchand used his pen name for his dramas, novels and stories.

The noted playwright and author, famous for his Hindu-Urdu literature, was revered as the ‘Upanyas Samrat.’ Among his works, ‘Godaan’ is deemed as one of the finest Hindi novels.

Unlike other writers who opted for imagery, Premchand used realism in his works. He used his writings to highlight the plight of the poor, the ugly reality of colonial India, religion, India’s freedom struggle, and other topics on nationalism and public awareness.

Premchand spent his last days in Allahabad as the first president of the Progressive Writers’ Association in Lucknow.

