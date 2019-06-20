Govt moving ahead to create strong, inclusive India: President Kovind

In his customary joint address to Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday outlined the NDA government’s objectives for “new India.” Stating that the government plans to make India a 5-trillion economy by 2024, President Kovind in his address at the Central Hall of Parliament said, “My government is moving ahead to create strong, secure and inclusive India.”

Advertising

Adding that the world today is standing with India on issues of terrorism, Kovind said, ” National security paramount for my govt, surgical strike and Balakot air strike on terror camps have made India’s intentions clear. Declaration of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist is proof that the world is watching.” He also said that the government plans to double the farmers’ income by 2022, to provide electricity for all and to ensure the empowerment of women

Stating that a clear mandate has been given in favour of “sabka saath, sabka vikas,” Kovind congratulated all the MPs. “Everyone knows the situation before 2014. People of India voted to continue with India’s development journey that started in 2014.” He also thanked the voters for their participation and said the diverse backgrounds of the members will enrich the debate in Parliament. He also hoped that the parliamentarians would work together for the development of the country.

Highlights from President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Parliament

For farmers: PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 25 lakh crore investment

In the best interests of agriculturists, President Kovind said the cabinet in its first meeting has decided to extend the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Siddhi (PM-KISAN) to all the farmers across the country, regardless of the size of their landholding. Announced ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the Interim Budget this February, the scheme provided Rs 6,000 a year in income support — to be distributed in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months — to small and marginal farmers, who owned 2 hectares or less.

Advertising

Large-scale investment has been made to strengthen rural India. To increase the productivity of the agriculture sector, another Rs 25 lakh crore will be invested in the coming years. In order to double the farmers’ income by 2022, the government has hiked the MSP and introduced 100 per cent FDI in food processing industries, among other initiatives. Massive work is being carried for the ‘aspirational districts’ of the country, he added

Triple Talaq, Nikah Halala and women empowerment

The government is committed to women empowerment, President Kovind said. “Removing practices like triple talaq and nikah halala essential to give equality to women,” he said.

Health sector and Ayushman Bharat

26 lakh poor patients have benefitted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship project Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Scheme, President Kovind said. “1.5 wellness centres likely to function by 2022,” he added.

Pension for small-size businessmen

The government will also provide a pension for small and marginal farmers, retailers, traders and the self-employed, which will ensure them a monthly income of Rs 3,000 after they turn senior citizens at 60, Kovind added.

Scholarship for children of armed forces, state police personnel

President Kovind also said that the government has also increased the amount of scholarships to children of brave jawans under the National Defence Fund. “This is the first time that the children of state police personnel have been included in the scheme,” Kovind added

Introduction of Jal Shakti Ministry

To increase piped water coverage in the country and to provide the people with clean water, the government has formulated Jal Shakti Ministry. “Through this new Ministry, water conservation and management arrangements will be made more effective,” Kovind added.

Plan to take the first spot in fish production: Kovind

The government has set up a separate department for the overall development of fisheries. “Today, India ranks second in the world in fish production. We have the capacity to grab the first place,” he added.

Banking sector

After Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the government is now planning to take the banking services to doorsteps of people. For this, India Post’s postal payment banks are playing a crucial role