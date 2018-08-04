President Ram Nath Kovind on a three-day visit to Kerala from Sunday

President Ram Nath Kovind (File) President Ram Nath Kovind (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday on a three-day visit to the state.

On August 6, the President will inaugurate the ‘Festival of Democracy’ to mark the conclusion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Official sources said Governor P Sathasivan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and Opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala would also attend the function to be held at the Legislature complex here.

The function would be followed by a two-day National Legislators Conference on ‘Challenges in the Empowerment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Independent India.’

On August 7, the President will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of St Thomas College, Thrissur, before returning to Delhi, the sources said.

The president’s itinerary also includes offering prayers at the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayoor on Wednesday, they added.

