Changes in J&K, Ladakh will immensely benefit people: President Kovind in I-Day eve speech

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the “recent changes” made in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will immensely benefit the people there and will allow them to get the same rights and privileges as their fellow citizens in other parts of the country.

Delivering his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, the President said, “The illustrious generation that led us to freedom did not perceive independence only in terms of transfer of political power. They considered it a stepping stone in a longer and larger process of nation-building and national welding. Their objective was to improve the life of each individual, each family and of society as a whole.”

“In this backdrop, I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. They will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country. These include progressive, egalitarian laws and provisions related to the Right to Education; accessing public information through the Right to Information; reservations in education and employment and other facilities for traditionally deprived communities; and justice for our daughters by abolishing unequal practices such as instant triple talaq,” he said.

Kovind said that in the recently concluded general election, voters “gave expression to their electoral right as well as their electoral responsibility”. “Every election marks a new beginning. Every election is the renewal of India’s collective hope and optimism — a hope and optimism that can be compared, I would say, to what we experienced on August 15, 1947. Now it is for all of us, everybody in India, to work together and take our cherished nation to new heights,” he added.

The President said many Bills were passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded last week, “in a spirit of cross-party cooperation and constructive debate”. He appreciated it as “an indicator of what the coming five years have in store” and urged that this culture percolates to all legislative Assemblies.

Kovind further said, “We are a young country, a society increasingly defined and shaped by our youth. The energies of our young are being channelised in so many directions — in a quest for excellence from sport to science, from scholarship to soft skills. This is heart-warming. Nevertheless, the greatest gift we can give our young and our coming generations is to encourage and institutionalise a culture of curiosity — especially in the classroom. Let us listen to our children — for through them the future whispers to us.”

He said he was confident that “India will never lose its capacity to listen to the feeblest voice” and “never lose sight of its ancient ideals”, that it will neither forget “its sense of fairness nor its sense of adventure”. “We Indians are a people who dare to explore the Moon and Mars. We are also a people who persevere to create a loving habitat for three of every four wild tigers on our planet, because it is characteristic of Indianness to empathise with nature and with all living beings,” the President said.

Mentioning the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, Kovind said that though “contemporary India is very different from the India in which Mahatma Gandhi lived and worked”, he “remains extremely relevant”.