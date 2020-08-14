India believes in peace but capable of giving befitting response to any attempt of aggression: President Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind delivers his speech on the eve of Independence Day 2020. (Photo: Doordarshan)

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that even as the world has joined hands to fight COVID-19 together, “some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansionism.”

Paying homage to the soldiers killed in a face-off with the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley, Kovind said that the soldiers that lost their lives “lived and died for national pride” and that their valour demonstrated that while India believes in peace, “we are capable of giving a befitting response to aggression.” Kovind also said that India’s “self reliance” meant being “self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world.”

The President also lauded the role of the central government in the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus. For a country so vast and diverse with high population density, meeting this challenge requires super-human efforts. All state governments took measures in accordance with local circumstances. People also supported whole-heartedly. With our committed efforts, we have succeeded in containing the magnitude of the pandemic and saving a large number of lives,” he said.

Praising the frontline workers, Kovind called doctors, nurses and health workers “national heroes”. “The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes. All Corona Warriors deserve high praise. They go much beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services,” he said.

The President further said that virus containment efforts have been supplemented by welfare interventions to support the poor and daily wage earners, “worst hit by the pandemic.” “By introducing ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’, the government has enabled crores of people to earn their livelihood, and mitigate the impact of job-loss, dislocation and disruption caused by the pandemic. The needy are being given free food grains, so that no family goes hungry. The largest free food distribution programme in the world has been extended till the end of November 2020 to provide succour to about 80 crore people every month. In order to ensure that migratory ration card holders get ration anywhere in the country, all states are being brought under the coverage of ‘One Nation – One Ration Card’ scheme,” he said in his address.

Invoking the principle of “Vasudev Kutumbakam”, the President said that India has reached out to help other countries in their fight against COVID-19, and the overwhelming support India got at the elections for a non permanent seat at the “United Nations Security Council is a testimony to the goodwill we enjoy internationally.”

“It has been the tradition of India that we do not just live for ourselves, but work for the well-being of the entire world. India’s self-reliance means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world. It implies that India will continue to engage with the world economy while maintaining its identity,” he said.

Kovind further said that it was gratifying to see all sections of society coming together to help those hit by natural disasters like floods and Cyclone Amphan. “Cyclone Amphan hit us in West Bengal and Odisha. Concerted response of Disaster Management Teams, Central and State agencies and alert citizens helped minimize loss of life. Floods have been disrupting lives of our people in the North-East and eastern states. Amid such onslaughts of disasters, it is gratifying to see all sections of society coming together to help those in distress,” he said.

The President of India also called the beginning of construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya a “moment of pride for all.” “People of the country maintained restraint and patience for a long time and reposed unflinching trust in the judicial system. The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi was resolved through judicial process. All concerned parties and the people respectfully accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court and displayed before the world, Indian ethos of peace, non-violence, love and harmony. I congratulate all fellow citizens for their commendable conduct,” Kovind said.

Praising the New Education Policy, Kovind said that it would pave the way for “New India”. “Our youth will be able to freely choose their subjects according to their interests and talents…It will strengthen the culture of ‘Inclusion’, ‘Innovation’ and ‘Institution’ in the sphere of education. Imparting education in the mother tongue has been given emphasis in order to help young minds grow spontaneously. This will strengthen Indian languages as well as the unity of the country,” he said.

