Independence Day eve speech Live Updates: President Kovind to address nation at 7 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind Independence Day eve Speech Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Friday on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on All India Radio (AIR) and all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. “AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hrs on its respective regional networks,” the statement added.

Celebrations for this year’s Independence Day are likely to be muted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, the category of Covid warriors has been added to the guest list of dignitaries that includes ministers and top government officials. Twenty-five Covid warriors have been invited to the ‘At Home’ ceremony to be hosted by President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 15.