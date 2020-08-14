scorecardresearch
Friday, August 14, 2020
Top News
Independence Day eve speech Live Updates: President Kovind to address nation at 7 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind Independence Day eve speech Live Updates: The address will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version.

President Ram Nath Kovind Independence Day eve Speech Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Friday on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on All India Radio (AIR) and all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. “AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hrs on its respective regional networks,” the statement added.

Celebrations for this year’s Independence Day are likely to be muted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, the category of Covid warriors has been added to the guest list of dignitaries that includes ministers and top government officials. Twenty-five Covid warriors have been invited to the ‘At Home’ ceremony to be hosted by President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 15.

The Independence Day, which is traditionally marked with pomp and gaiety, will be a subdued and restricted affair this year owing to the circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the 74th I-Day will be celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion, it will witness a truncated list of dignitaries, chairs instead of rugs for seating in several areas, police in personal protective equipment, and no participation of schoolchildren.

“At the Red Fort, instead of the 900-1000 invitees every year, around 250 people will be present as the Prime Minister addresses the nation,” an official with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had told The Indian Express. The final list will be prepared by the Defence Ministry.

Later in the afternoon, during the ‘At Home’ function in Rashtrapati Bhavan, the focus will be on India’s “Corona Warriors”, with invitations likely to be extended to medical professionals and key figures in the health sector.

