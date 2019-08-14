President’s I-Day eve speech LIVE updates: Ram Nath Kovind to address nation shortly

President Ram Nath Kovind Independence Day 2019 Speech Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort at 7 am. That will be his first Independence Day address after the BJP returned to power with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha polls.