President’s I-Day eve speech LIVE updates: Ram Nath Kovind to address nation shortly

President Ram Nath Kovind Independence Day 2019 Speech Live Updates: The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind Independence Day 2019 Speech Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort at 7 am. That will be his first Independence Day address after the BJP returned to power with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

Live Blog

President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation on the 73rd Independence Day eve at 7 pm. Follow LIVE updates here

(Express photo: Narendra Vaskar/File)

Ahead of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in the country, multi-layered security arrangements are in place across the national capital. In wake of the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, security has been beefed up across New Delhi and neighbouring border areas.

The full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day took place at the Red Fort on Tuesday amid tight security cover. Defence personnel from the Army, Navy and the Air Force marched across the Mughal-era Red Fort while school children showcased their performance during the rehearsal.

