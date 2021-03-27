President Kovind’s condition stable, being shifted to AIIMS: Army hospital

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning. (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind, who was shifted to the Army’s Research and Referral hospital on Friday after complaining of chest discomfort, is in stable condition and being referred to AIIMS for further investigation, the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.

“The condition of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi for further investigation,” R&R hospital said in a medical bulletin.

The President visited the military hospital in New Delhi Friday following chest discomfort and was kept under observation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, spoke to the President’s son yesterday and enquired about his health. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited President Kovind at the Army hospital on Friday.