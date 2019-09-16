President’s flight delayed at Zurich as Air India plane suffers snag

President Ram Nath Kovind’s flight was delayed at Zurich on Sunday after the Air India Boeing plane suffered a technical snag, which was rectified later, according to a source.

The Boeing 747 aircraft was scheduled to fly the president from Zurich to Slovenia.

Soon after the technical snag was detected, Air India kept a Boeing 777 plane on standby at London to fly to Zurich for Kovind, the source said.

However, the glitch was set right at Zurich by Air India engineers and Kovind took off for Slovenia, the source added.

Kovind is on a tour to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia that started on September 9.

Air India planes are used for ferrying VVIPs, including the President and the Prime Minister.