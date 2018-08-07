President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern over political violence in Kerala

President Ram Nath Kovind at a seminar in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind at a seminar in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday observed that political violence in Kerala does little justice to the glorious traditions of the state and its people.

Kovind was inaugurating a seminar, ‘Festival of Democracy’, held to mark the diamond jubilee commemoration of the Kerala Assembly.

He said the history of debate, mutual dignity and respect for another’s point of view has been a hallmark of the state’s society.

READ | Kerala temple priest arrested for threatening bomb attack at President Kovind function venue

It has made Malayalis the leaders of thought in our country. Nevertheless, there remains the paradox of political violence in Kerala, especially in some regions. This is unfortunate and does little justice to the glorious traditions of the state and its people, Kovind said.

“Debate, dissent and disagreement are perfectly acceptable, and should be welcomed in our polity. But, violence has no place in our Constitution. The people of Kerala, and the citizens of India, deserve that we do serious thinking on the issue,’’ he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App