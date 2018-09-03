President Ram Nath Kovind clears three state Bills

President Ram Nath Kovind President Ram Nath Kovind

PRESIDENT Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to three state Bills, including a legislation which will smoothen the process of reconstructing dilapidated buildings or a complex of buildings in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Apartment Ownership (Amendment) Bill, the Gujarat Agricultural Lands Ceiling (Amendment) Bill 2015 and the Gujarat Agricultural Lands Ceiling (Amendment) Bill, 2017 have got the presidential nod, a Home Ministry official said.

The Maharashtra Apartment Ownership (Amendment) Bill will facilitate reconstruction of old and dilapidated buildings, especially in Mumbai, by allowing “majority consent of the owners instead of unanimous consent”. There are hundreds of buildings in Mumbai which could not be redeveloped as not all flat owners gave consent. According to the new legislation, the consent of 51 per cent of the residents will be required for reconstruction or repair of buildings, the official said.

The Gujarat Agricultural Lands Ceiling (Amendment) Bill, 2015 and the Gujarat Agricultural Lands Ceiling (Amendment) Bill, 2017 seek to amend the Agricultural Land Ceiling Act, enacted in 1960.

President Kovind begins 3-nation Europe tour

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind reached Cyprus on Sunday on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Europe.

“Happy to begin my visit to Cyprus, one of our closest and most steadfast partners in the international community. My delegation and I bring warm and friendly currents from the Indian Ocean to the waters of the Mediterranean. Looking forward to a productive visit,” he tweeted.

The President was received by Cyprus minister Georgios Lakkotrypis at the Larnaca International Airport. Apart from Cyprus, Kovind will visit Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. The tour will end on September 9.

