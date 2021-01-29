Rights of farmers not cut short in new farm laws: President Kovind

The president appreciated the government's vaccination drive for Covid-19 saying the program is a matter of pride for India.

Condemning the violence on Republic Day in the national capital by a group of agitating farmers, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the incidents on January 26 were very “unfortunate”.

Addressing the Joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, Kovind said, “The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously.” Follow Parliament Budget Session 2021 Live Updates here

Trying to allay the fear of farmers over the three new farm laws, the President said the new reforms are beneficial for the farmers. “My government would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three farm laws have not been cut short, in fact with these new agricultural reforms the Govt has provided new facilities and rights to farmers,” said Kovind, adding that the Supreme Court has stayed the mplementation of the new farm laws and the government will respect whatever is the decision of apex court.

“Small and marginal farmers are also a priority for my Govt. To support such farmers in their small expenses, around Rs 1,13,000 crores have been transferred directly to their accounts, under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi,” he added.

Lauding the government’s effort in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, Kovind said the timely decision taken saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. “I am satisfied that the timely decision taken by my Government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new COVID cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high.”

He also appreciated the government’s vaccination drive for Covid-19 saying the program is a matter of pride for India.

“It is a matter of pride that India is running the biggest vaccination program in the world. Both vaccines of this program are made in India. In this crisis India shouldered its responsibility towards mankind & provided lakhs of doses of vaccines to several nations,” said the President.

Talking about how the government’s scheme are benefitting people, the President said, “The facilities of Ayushman Bharat Yojana can be availed in any of the 24,000 hospitals across the nation. The poor are getting medicines at very low costs at 7000 centres across the country, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.”

He also paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee who died last year. “In this fight against the pandemic, we lost many citizens. Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away in this Corona period. Six MPs left us untimely due to COVID. I pay my tribute to all of them,” said the President.