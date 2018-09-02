President Kovind arrives in Cyprus

Palam: President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind depart for 3-nations visit to Cyprus, Bulgaria and Czech from Air Force Station, Palam on Sunday, Sept 2, 2018. (RB Photo via PTI) (PTI9_2_2018_000081B) Palam: President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind depart for 3-nations visit to Cyprus, Bulgaria and Czech from Air Force Station, Palam on Sunday, Sept 2, 2018. (RB Photo via PTI) (PTI9_2_2018_000081B)

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Cyprus on Sunday on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Europe to continue India’s high-level engagements with European countries.

The president and his wife arrived at the Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus. They were received by Georgios Lakkotrypis, Cyprus’ Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

“Happy to begin my visit to Cyprus, one of our closest and most steadfast partners in the international community. My delegation and I bring warm and friendly currents from the Indian Ocean to the waters of the Mediterranean. Looking forward to a productive visit,” Kovind tweeted.

Apart from Cyprus, Kovind will also visit Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. This is his first overseas state visit in the second year of his presidency.

