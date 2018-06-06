President Ram Nath Kovind approves ordinance to treat home buyers as creditors

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday gave assent to the ordinance making amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which will recognise home buyers’ status as financial creditors. “The President today (Wednesday) gave assent to promulgate the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018,” an official statement said.

The government said the ordinance would give home buyers due representation in the Committee of Creditors and make them an integral part of the decision making process.

Being treated as financial creditors would bring home buyers at par with banks and other institutional creditors as they would now have a share in the proceeds earned by sale of assets of bankrupt real estate companies.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd