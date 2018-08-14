Highlights: Kovind recalls Mahatma Gandhi’s mantra, says violence has no place in society

India 72nd Independence Day 2018 LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday stated the country is at the cusp of achieving many long-awaited goals, insisting that contentious issues and extraneous debates should not be allowed to distract us at a “pivotal moment”.
In his televised address to the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Independence Day, Kovind recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s “most noble mantra” on the power of ‘ahinsa'(non-violence) being far greater than the power of ‘hinsa’ (violence), remarks that come against the backdrop of incidents of lynching and mob violence in some parts of the country. “The power to stay your hand is far greater than the power to strike with your hand and ‘hinsa’ has no place in the society,” he said.
Touching upon a range of issues, the president also said women were entitled to a life of their choice and security to fulfill their potential, amid concerns over their privacy and safety. READ | Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech on eve of Independence Day
President Kovind said the outcome of education is not merely a degree or a diploma, but the commitment to help improve the life of another in a way that is sustainable. "This is empathy and fraternity in action. This is the Indian spirit. This is India, because India belongs to the people of India – not just to the government," he said.
President Kovind asked all to adapt Gandhi's ideas and maxim to everyday's work to celebrate our freedom and Indianness. He pointed out this Indianness is not for us alone. "It is part of what our country and our civilisation bring to the global stage."
President Kovind said Independence Day is always special, but this year there is an unusual significance attached to it as in a few weeks, on October 2, India will begin the commemoration of the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. "Mahatma Gandhi Everywhere, across continents, Gandhiji is mentioned, cherished and remembered as an icon for all humanity. He is the embodiment of India," the president said.
"We are at a juncture in our history that is very different from any period we have so far experienced. We are at the cusp of achieving many of our long-awaited goals. Universal access to electricity, the elimination of open defecation, the elimination of homelessness, the very elimination of extreme poverty is achievable and attainable. We are at a pivotal moment. Let contentious issues and extraneous debates not distract us," Kovind said.
President Kovind also said that every Indian who does not jump the queue and respects the civic space and rights of those ahead in the line lives up to the principles of the country's freedom struggle.
Women have a special significance in our society. They should have the freedom to choose their path, whether they want to use their skills in the development of house, in the workforce, or in educational institutions: President Ram Nath Kovind.
15 August is sacred for every Indian. Our tricolour is a representation of our nation. Independence of India was a result of the sacrifice of freedom fighters and ancestors: President Kovind
President Kovind hails the role of freedom fighters who fought for India’s Independence against British rule.
