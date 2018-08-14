Highlights: Kovind recalls Mahatma Gandhi’s mantra, says violence has no place in society

Independence Day 2018: This is President Ram Nath Kovind’s second Independence Day address. Independence Day 2018: This is President Ram Nath Kovind’s second Independence Day address.

India 72nd Independence Day 2018 LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday stated the country is at the cusp of achieving many long-awaited goals, insisting that contentious issues and extraneous debates should not be allowed to distract us at a “pivotal moment”.

In his televised address to the nation on the eve of India’s 72nd Independence Day, Kovind recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s “most noble mantra” on the power of ‘ahinsa'(non-violence) being far greater than the power of ‘hinsa’ (violence), remarks that come against the backdrop of incidents of lynching and mob violence in some parts of the country. “The power to stay your hand is far greater than the power to strike with your hand and ‘hinsa’ has no place in the society,” he said.

Touching upon a range of issues, the president also said women were entitled to a life of their choice and security to fulfill their potential, amid concerns over their privacy and safety. READ | Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech on eve of Independence Day