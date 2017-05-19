President Pranab Mukherjee clears induction of two AAP MLAs in Delhi Cabinet

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
The Ministry of Home Affairs had yesterday forwarded its recommendation to the President after having given its approval for AAP's bid for two new ministers in the cabinet.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2017 4:14:59 pm
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs, Delhi Cabinet, AAP MLAs induction, President Pranab Mukherjee, President Mukherjee, Kailash Gahlot,Rajendra Pal Gautam Delhi news, india news, indian express news Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)
President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday approved the induction of AAP MLAs Kailash Gahlot and Rajendra Pal Gautam as ministers in Delhi Cabinet, PTI has reported. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had yesterday forwarded its recommendation to the President after having given its approval for AAP’s  bid for two new ministers in the cabinet. Gautam is an MLA from Seemapuri and Gahlot from Najafgarh.

The vacancies in the Cabinet were created after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sacked two ministers. Former water minister Kapil Mishra was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party and eventually sacked from the cabinet after he accused party convener Kejriwal of being involved in a water tanker scam. Sandeep Mishra was axed after a CD purportedly showing him in objectionable positions surfaced.

The President also approved the removal of  Kapil Mishra as minister in the Delhi government.

As per rules, the Delhi government needs Centre’s approval to fill vacant Cabinet seats. Earlier, Kejriwal had alleged that the Centre was trying to ‘stall’ the Delhi government’s work by holding back files related to appointment of new ministers and that the ‘enmity ‘ between AAP and BJP-led NDA government should not be cause the people of Delhi to suffer.

 

