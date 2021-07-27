President pays tribute to Kargil heroes in Baramulla

President Ram Nath Kovind at the Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

After his visit to Kargil War Memorial in Drass was cancelled because of inclement weather, President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army’s Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla to pay homage to the heroes of the Kargil war on Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday.

He also visited the Army’s High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) in Gulmarg.

Kovind was accompanied by J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and General Officer Commanding (GoC) Chinar Corp Lt Gen D P Pandey. In Baramulla, Kovind was received by Maj Gen Virendar Vats, GoC Baramulla Division.

“(He) was briefed about the (Baramulla) town’s history, highlighting the contribution of the town in various operations post-Independence,” the Defence Ministry said in a release. “The hon’ble President of India thereafter interacted with the soldiers of Baramulla Division and wished them luck.”

On Tuesday, Kovind is scheduled to be the chief guest at the 19th convocation of the University of Kashmir at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). He will also address the convocation.