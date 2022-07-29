President of Maldives on 4-day visit to India from August 1

Updated: July 29, 2022 2:16:29 am
MALDIVES PRESIDENT Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will be coming on a four-day visit to India from August 1, which will provide an opportunity to review the progress made in the wide-ranging partnership.
“At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives, will pay an official visit to India from August 1-4,” the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Thursday.
Solih will be accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation. Bagchi said the Maldivian leader will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call on President Solih. Besides official engagements in New Delhi, Solih will also visit Mumbai and participate in business events.
“President Solih’s upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress made in this wide-ranging partnership,” Bagchi said.
