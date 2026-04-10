President nominates veteran JD(U) leader Harivansh for third term in Rajya Sabha

There was speculation about whether Harivansh would continue his membership of the Upper House after making way for Nitish Kumar on one of the four seats the JD(U) occupies.

Written by: Jatin Anand
2 min readApr 10, 2026 11:18 AM IST
Harivansh JDUA few months shy of turning 70 this June, Harivansh was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014. (Credit: @harivansh1956)
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After two consecutive terms, senior Janata Dal (United) leader Harivansh has been nominated for another six-year term in the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu.

This development ended speculation about whether Harivansh would continue his membership of the Upper House after making way for JD(U) patriarch Nitish Kumar on one of the four seats that the key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally occupies in the House. Kumar is scheduled to take the oath soon and demit office as Bihar chief minister.

According to the current configuration of the 245-member House, the NDA holds sway in 141 seats, which include 105 for the BJP, five for the AIADMK, and four each for the Nationalist Congress Party and JD(U), among others.

A senior party hand and former journalist with over decades of experience in the field, Harivansh currently serves as the deputy chairperson of the Council of States. His nomination was notified early on Friday.

A few months shy of turning 70 this June, Harivansh was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014 and served as a member on several key committees, including the Standing Committee on Defence, the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha on the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013, the Joint Committee on the Bill to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, among others.

He first served as deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha between August 9, 2018, and April, 2020. Following a brief break in this spell, he has served on the same post since September 14, 2020.

Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

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