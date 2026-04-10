President nominates veteran JD(U) leader Harivansh for third term in Rajya Sabha

A few months shy of turning 70 this June, Harivansh was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014. (Credit: @harivansh1956)

After two consecutive terms, senior Janata Dal (United) leader Harivansh has been nominated for another six-year term in the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu.

This development ended speculation about whether Harivansh would continue his membership of the Upper House after making way for JD(U) patriarch Nitish Kumar on one of the four seats that the key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally occupies in the House. Kumar is scheduled to take the oath soon and demit office as Bihar chief minister.

According to the current configuration of the 245-member House, the NDA holds sway in 141 seats, which include 105 for the BJP, five for the AIADMK, and four each for the Nationalist Congress Party and JD(U), among others.