BJP MP demands action against Bengal government for President’s ‘protocol breach’

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Baburam Nishad on Wednesday sought action against the Trinamool Congress government for the alleged breach of protocol of President Droupadi Murmu during a recent visit to West Bengal.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Nishad said the protocol issue was connected with the dignity of the President and the spirit of the Constitution. The BJP has accused the TMC government of protocol breach of the President on March 7.

“The breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to West Bengal was not just a mistake but a constitutional crime,” Nishad said.

He sought action under Article 356, referring to imposition of President’s Rule.