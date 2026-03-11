BJP MP demands action against Bengal government for President’s ‘protocol breach’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Baburam Nishad on Wednesday sought action against the Trinamool Congress government for the alleged breach of protocol of President Droupadi Murmu during a recent visit to West Bengal.
Speaking during Zero Hour, Nishad said the protocol issue was connected with the dignity of the President and the spirit of the Constitution. The BJP has accused the TMC government of protocol breach of the President on March 7.
“The breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to West Bengal was not just a mistake but a constitutional crime,” Nishad said.
He sought action under Article 356, referring to imposition of President’s Rule.
“If today, Bengal’s mistake is excused, then tomorrow other state governments will follow the same path. We must ensure that the Constitution is supreme,” Nishad said.
Amid protests from the TMC MPs, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said he had not heard anything unparliamentary.
The Union Home Ministry had asked the West Bengal government for an explanation as to why the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and DGP were not present to greet the President on arrival in the state. The venue of the event the President was to address, the International Santal Conference, was changed by the district administration. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied the charges, saying the administration had informed the President’s Secretariat that the organisers of the event appeared unprepared.
Meanwhile, during Zero Hour, AAP MP Raghav Chadha raised concerns over the treatment of pre-paid mobile phone users. He said once the amount recharges is over, not only is the outgoing calling facility stopped by the service provider, but also the incoming. He demanded that the incoming call facility should not be stopped for a year after the last recharge so that essential services like mobile banking and OTPs can be accessed.
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma raised the issue of lack of bereavement leave in the present labour laws, saying that workers are forced to chose between completing the last rites of family members as per customs or going back to work.
